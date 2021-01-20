Harris Makes History As 1st Woman Of Color To Become Vice President
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Errin Haines, editor-at-large at The 19th, about Vice President Harris making history with her inauguration.
Copyright 2021 NPR
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.