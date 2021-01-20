© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE VIDEO: Inauguration Day Ceremony And Events

Celebrations Abound In Nation's Capital On Inauguration Day

By Alina Selyukh
Tom Bowman
Published January 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST

The nation's capital was quiet amid unprecedented security on Inauguration Day — but there were also celebrations for the history-making vice president.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.