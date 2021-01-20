Biden And Harris Sworn In At The U.S. Capitol
President Biden and Vice President Harris were sworn in Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol under heavy guard. Former President Donald Trump left for Florida before the inauguration.
Copyright 2021 NPR
