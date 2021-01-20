© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE VIDEO: Inauguration Day Ceremony And Events

A Historian On Where Biden's Inauguration Fits In History

Published January 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Heather Cox Richardson, an American historian at Boston College, about the historical significance of President Biden's inauguration.

