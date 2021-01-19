How Trump's Businesses Benefited During His Presidency
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Andrea Bernstein, host of the Trump, Inc. podcast from WNYC, about how President Trump's businesses profited from his time in office.
Copyright 2021 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Andrea Bernstein, host of the Trump, Inc. podcast from WNYC, about how President Trump's businesses profited from his time in office.
Copyright 2021 NPR
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.