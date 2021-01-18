Looking Back On The Pandemic's Start And Forward To When It May End
On Tuesday, it will be a year since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the U.S. Now there are almost 24 million cases and nearly 400,000 people are dead.
Copyright 2021 NPR
On Tuesday, it will be a year since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the U.S. Now there are almost 24 million cases and nearly 400,000 people are dead.
Copyright 2021 NPR
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.