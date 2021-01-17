© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Kremlin Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Detained Upon Russia Return

By Lucian Kim
Published January 17, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST

Kremlin critic and opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained shortly after landing in Moscow on Sunday, months after he was poisoned by a rare nerve agent.

Lucian Kim
Lucian Kim is NPR's international correspondent based in Moscow. He has been reporting on Europe and the former Soviet Union for the past two decades.
