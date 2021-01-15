© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tanya Streeter: How Can Breath Help Us Understand Our Limits And Our Potential?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published January 15, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Breathe

In 2002, freediver Tanya Streeter completed a record-breaking dive of 525 feet—in one breath. She reflects on the obstacles she faced, and the experience of pushing her body and lungs to the limit.

About Tanya Streeter

Tanya Streeter is a world champion freediver who was inducted into the Women Diver's Hall of Fame in March 2000. For more than two months, she held the world record — for both men and women — diving to 525 feet in the "no limits" category, which is still the women's world record for No Limits Apnea.

She has been featured in the documentaries, Freediver, and A Plastic Ocean. She also hosted a show on BBC Two called Shark Therapy, in which she attempted to overcome her fear of sharks.

Streeter received degrees in Public Administration and French from the University of Brighton.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
