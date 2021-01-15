Cuban American Legal Pioneer Osvaldo Soto Dies At 91
Miami is mourning the death of a legal pioneer. Osvaldo Soto successfully fought for the repeal of an "English-only" law in Miami-Dade County. He has died at age 91.
Copyright 2021 NPR
