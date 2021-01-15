© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Look At The Fallout Of TikTok Ban In India

By Amanda Aronczyk
Published January 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST

In India, TikTok was a phenomenon. Last June, the Indian government banned the app for geopolitical reasons. Six months later, it's not clear what the ban has accomplished.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Amanda Aronczyk
Amanda Aronczyk (she/her) is a co-host and reporterfor Planet Money, NPR's award-winning podcast that finds creative, entertaining ways to make sense of the big, complicated forces that move our economy. She joined the team in October 2019.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.