© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

High School Sweethearts Are Reunited After 68 Years Apart

Published January 14, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Tonya Mosley. In times like these, we'll never pass up a good love-conquers-all story, and this one was nearly 70 years in the making. High school sweethearts Fred Paul and Florence Harvey have reunited after 68 years apart. They'd gone their separate ways, married different people and had families of their own. After each of their spouses died, a chance encounter brought them back together. Just three days later, the two were wed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.