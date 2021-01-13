© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

British Tech Company Unveils Robotic Kitchen Assistant

Published January 13, 2021 at 5:56 AM EST

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Tonya Mosley.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE JETSONS")

JEAN VANDER PYL: (As Rosie) Come and get it.

MOSLEY: Remember Rosie from "The Jetsons"? She was the robot maid who cooked and cleaned for the family. Well, thanks to a British tech company, we're one step closer to Rosie. Moley Robotics unveiled a kitchen robot that can cook 5,000 recipes from scratch. The robot has arms, hands, cameras and sensors that enable it to prepare full meals. The best part - it even does the dishes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.