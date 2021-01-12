© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Computer Chip Shortage Strains Automakers' Ability To Produce Cars

By Camila Domonoske
Published January 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST

A global shortage of computer chips is forcing some car manufacturers to reduce their output. Experts say the challenge will likely linger for weeks.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.