Mayor Of Houston Suburb Decided By Pulling Name Out Of A Hat

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Tonya Mosley. Georgia wasn't the only state to end a tight election last week. Dickinson, a suburb outside of Houston, had a runoff election for its next mayor. The race was between Sean Skipworth and Jennifer Lawrence. No, not that Jennifer Lawrence. And the results ended in a tie. In accordance with Texas law, the winner would be decided by drawing a name from a top hat - a literal top hat. And Mayor-elect Skipworth was the lucky winner. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.