Cat Hides Out In LaGuardia Airport For 11 Days

Published January 11, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Nobody likes going through security at the airport. And on Christmas Eve, one particular passenger was just not having it. A cat named Muji was flying with her owner from New York to California but bolted during the TSA screening. She spent 11 days hiding in the ceiling of LaGuardia Airport before she and her owner were reunited. Eleven days at LaGuardia - kind of puts those long layovers into perspective, huh? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

