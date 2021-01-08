© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

David Hasselhoff Is Selling His Personal 'Knight Rider' Car

Published January 8, 2021 at 6:02 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Actor David Hasselhoff is selling a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "KNIGHT RIDER")

WILLIAM DANIELS: (As KITT) I'm the voice of Knight Industry 2000's microprocessor - KITT for easy reference.

INSKEEP: The car called KITT, run with artificial intelligence, was his partner in the '80s crime show "Knight Rider."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "KNIGHT RIDER")

DANIELS: (As KITT) May I suggest you put the car in the autocruise mode for safety's sake?

INSKEEP: The fictional car was a kind of TV fantasy. Today, of course, real-life cars can talk to you or drive themselves. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.