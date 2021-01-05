© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sword Taken 4 Decades Ago Is Returned To Mass. Community

Published January 5, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A great way to start the New Year is by giving back to the community, especially if it's a thing you stole. In Westfield, Mass., 40 years ago, someone swiped the sword from a statue of a Revolutionary War general. At last, the guilt was too much and the thief returned it, says he was in college when he went drinking with friends and kind of woke up with the sword. Now it has returned, apparently still in good condition. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

