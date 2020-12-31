© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Seoul Launches Month-Long 'You're Doing Great!' Campaign

Published December 31, 2020 at 5:45 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. It's been a rough year. I know it. You know it. Officials in Seoul, South Korea, know it, too. That's why the city launched a monthlong "You're Doing Great!" campaign. They want to lift people's spirits, so they're sending flower bouquets to 500 lucky households. They're also providing counseling and postcards with stay-at-home tips.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

