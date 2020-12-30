© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
In Bolivia, Stray Dog Wanders On To Field During Pro Soccer Match

Published December 30, 2020 at 5:33 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An unexpected visitor took to a soccer field in Bolivia. A professional game was underway when a stray dog ran onto the turf, carrying a sneaker in its mouth. This worked out better than the dog could have expected. Players paused the game to carry the dog off the field. Fans were charmed. And one player says he is adopting the dog. Next question - can a sneaker endorsement be that far behind? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

