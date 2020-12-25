Santa Claus Was Safe To Travel, He Got The COVID-19 Vaccine

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. How is Santa going to stay safe delivering presents during a pandemic? Well, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN he took care of that weeks ago.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANTHONY FAUCI: I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there, and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. He is good to go.

KING: Dr. Fauci says he gave Santa and the reindeer, obviously, the green light to fly the sleigh all over the world to deliver presents. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.