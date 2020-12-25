© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Because Of COVID-19 Pandemic, No Tourists Flock To Bethlehem

By Daniel Estrin
Published December 25, 2020 at 7:17 AM EST
The annual Christmas festivities around the Church of the Nativity in the city of Bethlehem were scaled back. But residents were intent on maintaining the traditions.

Daniel Estrin
