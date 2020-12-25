Because Of COVID-19 Pandemic, No Tourists Flock To Bethlehem
The annual Christmas festivities around the Church of the Nativity in the city of Bethlehem were scaled back. But residents were intent on maintaining the traditions.
Copyright 2020 NPR
