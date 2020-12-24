© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
It Must Be Christmastime. David Sedaris Reads 'Santaland Diaries'

By David Sedaris
Published December 24, 2020 at 5:01 AM EST
A toy elf near little trees

Think you're stressed out during the holidays? Try being one of Santa's little helpers.

Way before social distancing was a thing, writer and humorist David Sedaris worked as a department store elf. And it turns out, being surrounded by tinsel and merriment isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Sedaris wrote about the downside of joy in Santaland Diaries, a collection of stories based on his experiences. In 1992, Sedaris — then a struggling writer -- read from Santaland Diarieson Morning Edition —and it's been a holiday tradition ever since.

Click the play button to hear Sedaris read as Crumpet the elf.

