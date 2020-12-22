© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Possible Predator Was Seen In The Woods In Portland, Ore.

Published December 22, 2020 at 5:47 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A possible predator was seen in the woods in Portland, Ore. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that there was a big cat with spots, maybe a cheetah, on the loose. The nearby zoo said all their cheetahs were present and accounted for, and police went to investigate. A deputy snuck up quietly and found a large stuffed animal cheetah sitting on a log. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.