Tiger Woods And Son Charlie Played In PNC Championship

All right. So here's a headline that you have heard many times over the years - a golfer by the name of Woods stunning spectators. That was the case again this weekend.

This time, though, the first name's Charlie, and he's 11. He's Tiger Woods' son.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: We believe this was a 5-wood that he rips for about 175 yards with dad watching close by.

TIGER WOODS: Awesome shot.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: You can hear Tiger say awesome shot. And it was. It's within about four feet for eagle.

KING: Charlie Woods pounded his ball down the long par-five hole and delivered with a pressure putt.

GREENE: And an eagle - an eagle - two shots below par. This was the highlight of the tournament's first day. This is all at the PNC Championship, where the sport's stars choose a family member to team up with. And Charlie's remarkable performance continued into the final day of play.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WOODS: Good putt. Good putt. Good putt. Well done.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: (Laughter).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Well done.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Well, we've seen a few of those fist pumps on a Sunday of red and black.

KING: Woods the younger celebrated with a fist pump, which is his dad's move, wearing his dad's red and black. Charlie's performance and the experience as a whole had Tiger in his feelings after.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WOODS: I don't think words can describe it, just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, and it's memories for a lifetime.

GREENE: It's worth remembering some of Tiger Woods' most iconic moments in the sport came with his influential late father, Earl Woods, watching on. And safe to say there's a good chance it won't be long before Tiger is doing the same, watching young Charlie playing professionally.

