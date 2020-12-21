© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Saturn And Jupiter Will Put On A Wintertime Show Monday Night

Published December 21, 2020 at 5:48 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Saturn and Jupiter are putting on a wintertime show tonight. The two planets are going to appear to converge into one bright star that people call the Christmas Star. The last time the planets got this close was almost 400 years ago. To see the Christmas Star, look toward the southwest horizon about an hour after sunset. No special glasses required; the planets will be bright enough to see with your naked eye. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

