Authorities Bust Illegal Winery At Sewage Treatment Plant

Published December 21, 2020 at 6:00 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Maybe you picked up a quarantine hobby or two - knitting, perhaps. I mean, I, for one, got really good at streaming shows. What about home brewing? Well, making small amounts of alcohol at home is allowed in Alabama. But a man in DeKalb County got busted for doing it at work. The local sheriff said he had never seen an illegal winery this big. Authorities said the guy was making bootleg wine at a sewage plant. I'm glad I missed the tasting tour. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

