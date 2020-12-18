© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Newly Discovered Orchid Species Dubbed 'Ugliest In The World'

Published December 18, 2020 at 7:24 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. British researchers have discovered 156 new plants and fungi in 2020. One was an orchid discovered in Madagascar. It grows in shady ground. But don't expect this plant to set off an orchid craze because it's considered the ugliest orchid in the world - brown, fleshy, looks a little menacing. In a photo in The Guardian, the orchid looks a bit like its yelling. It also has a noticeable musk rose-like scent. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

