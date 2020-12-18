© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Goat, Sheep and Three Lambs Surround Turkish Municipal Building

Published December 18, 2020 at 7:22 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. An unlikely group laid siege to a municipal building in Turkey. A goat, a sheep and three lambs surrounded the city hall in Nevsehir in central Turkey. In a video, you can see the rebellious flock chasing and head-butting workers as they try to leave the building. The woolly bullies were eventually rounded up and reunited with their owner. Maybe they'd been reading a little too much Orwell.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

