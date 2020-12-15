© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Jingle Johns Do Double Duty As Singing Choir

Published December 15, 2020 at 6:14 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hoping to flush away our problems, an Indiana sanitation company had an idea.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "ELF")

WILL FERRELL: (As Buddy) The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: It's called the Jingle Johns. The company took 32 Porta-Johns and arranged them in rows like a choir. Animated faces on each one lip-sync as Christmas classics play. Come see the show. There's no line for the bathroom. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

