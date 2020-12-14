© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Dolly Parton Saves 9-Year-Old Actor From Being Hit By A Car

Published December 14, 2020 at 3:31 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Dolly Parton saved lives again. She invested millions of dollars in a coronavirus vaccine and also continues entertaining. Inside Edition reports that while on the set of her latest movie, Parton saved a 9-year-old actor from being hit by an oncoming vehicle. In that movie, "Christmas On The Square," Parton is playing an angel. Is it possible she's just playing herself? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

