Mysterious Artist Spray Paints Mural On U.K. House

Published December 14, 2020 at 3:31 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. What do you do if you're selling your house and Banksy tags it? That's what happened to one family in Bristol, England. The mysterious artist spray-painted a new piece on the wall of the house. The family put the sale on hold for a few days, but confirmed they're now going to move ahead. So for the new owners, a new home and a pretty valuable piece of art thrown in for good measure. The mural depicts a small person sneezing with fake teeth flying out of her mouth. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition

