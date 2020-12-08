© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Pen Pal Matching Program Takes Off

Published December 8, 2020 at 5:52 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. During the pandemic, Rachel Syme started writing lots of letters on her old-school electric typewriter - lots. She asked if anyone would be interested in a pen pal exchange. Syme, who's a contributor to NPR, created Penpalooza, a pen pal matching program, and it's taken off. Penpalooza now has over 7,000 writers. One woman told The Guardian, when my first piece of mail arrived, the excitement I felt was beyond reason. It's MORNING EDITION.

[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In the audio of this story, as in a previous Web introduction, we incorrectly refer to Rachel Syme as an NPR contributor. She is a New Yorker staff writer.] Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Corrected: December 8, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST
In the audio of this story, as in a previous Web introduction, we incorrectly refer to Rachel Syme as an NPR contributor. She is a New Yorkerstaff writer.

