Sheep Spotted Roaming Hotel Hallways In Wales

Published December 4, 2020 at 7:18 AM EST

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lulu Garcia-Navarro. A hotel in Wales had an unexpected guest. An escaped sheep from a nearby pasture wandered into the Premier Inn in Holyhead. Sidney, as the hotel staff dubbed the wayward sheep, clopped through the hotel's electric doors and was discovered in a hallway, apparently waiting by the elevator. Sidney was safely returned to the flock but not before grabbing a Danish on the way out. As the hotel's duty manager said, it was a bit like a weird dream. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

