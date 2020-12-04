© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
1st Commercially Printed Card Up For Sale

Published December 4, 2020 at 7:18 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. What's considered the first-ever commercially made Christmas card is up for sale again. The card is from 1843 and is now up for auction. The card offers a timeless message - merry Christmas and a happy new year to you. But it was deemed scandalous when first released because the card depicts a group of people drinking red wine, including children. It's been a hard semester of remote learning but not quite that bad. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

