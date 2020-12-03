© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Koala Found In Australian Family's Christmas Tree

Published December 3, 2020 at 6:13 AM EST

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lulu Garcia-Navarro. A family in Australia decorated their Christmas tree with silver and blue decorations, but they recently noticed a strange new ornament, huh?

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

AMANDA MCCORMICK: Hello, sweetheart. What are you doing in our tree? You belong outside.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Amanda McCormick took this video of a koala clinging onto the tree. A rescue team arrived to help. The koala is in good health. Someone on social media commented, this is a true Aussie Christmas. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

