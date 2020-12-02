© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fellow Tennessean Justin Timberlake Buys Family A Needed Van

Published December 2, 2020 at 6:12 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Jake Stitt is a 17-year-old from Tennessee who often sits outside his home with a sign that says honk if you're happy. He has cerebral palsy, and his family needed a wheelchair-accessible van. Their GoFundMe effort didn't cover the costs, so Justin Timberlake did. His fellow Tennessean heard Jake's story and bought the van for Jake and his family before Thanksgiving. So if you hear them honk, you will know they're happy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.