How To Watch Classic Holiday Movies And Get Paid For It

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Many of us are going to spend this holiday season engaging in a time-honored tradition - watching classic holiday movies. So why not get paid for it? The website reviews.org is looking for a chief holiday cheermeister, who will be tasked with watching 25 holiday films in 25 days and filling out a survey after each movie. The compensation - 2,500 bucks and a yearlong subscription to seven streaming services. Grinches need not apply. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.