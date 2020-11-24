How To Watch Classic Holiday Movies And Get Paid For It

© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Published November 24, 2020 at 5:55 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Many of us are going to spend this holiday season engaging in a time-honored tradition - watching classic holiday movies. So why not get paid for it? The website reviews.org is looking for a chief holiday cheermeister, who will be tasked with watching 25 holiday films in 25 days and filling out a survey after each movie. The compensation - 2,500 bucks and a yearlong subscription to seven streaming services. Grinches need not apply. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

