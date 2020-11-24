© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Here's What You Need To Know About The Senate Impeachment Trial

Biden's Pick To Lead State Department Has A Wonk Rock Band

Published November 24, 2020 at 6:09 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Tony Blinken, President-elect Biden's choice for secretary of state, has much diplomatic experience and experience of a different kind. Blinken has a band called Ablinken making what he describes as wonk rock. He has two original songs on Spotify, where you can judge them for yourself.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LIP SERVICE")

ABLINKEN: (Singing) You're paying me lip service tonight.

INSKEEP: Those long hours on flights to Asia will be interesting. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

