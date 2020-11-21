© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Musicians Turn To New Software To Play Together Online

KUOW | By Marcie Sillman
Published November 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST
The members of New York-based brass quartet The Westerlies are rehearsing together thousands of miles apart, thanks to Audio Movers.
Whether for work, school or doctor's appointments, almost everyone has used Zoom. But for musicians who want to play together online during the pandemic, the popular conference call platform doesn't cut it. Musicians and scientists on opposite coasts have been trying to find solutions. The eclectic brass quartet The Westerlies shares its experiences with Audio Movers and Jack Trip software.

Hear the radio version at the audio link.

Copyright 2020 KUOW. To see more, visit KUOW.

