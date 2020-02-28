© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Just For Kids: A Comic Exploring The New Coronavirus

By Malaka Gharib
Cory Turner
Published February 28, 2020 at 5:04 AM EST

Updated on March 16 at 1:56 p.m. ET. This comic has been updated.Click here for the newest version.

Kids, this comic is for you.

It's based on a radio story that NPR education reporter Cory Turner did. He asked some experts what kids might want to know about the new coronavirus discovered in China.

To make this comic, we've used his interviews with Tara Powell at the University of Illinois School of Social Work, Joy Osofsky at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and Krystal Lewis at the National Institute of Mental Health.

Print and fold a zine version of this comic here. Here are directions on how to fold it. To read this comic in Chinese, click here.To read it in Spanish, click here.

/ Malaka Gharib/ NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/ NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/ NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/ NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/ NPR

Malaka Gharib is an NPR editor and the author and illustrator ofI Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir, about being first-generation Filipino Egyptian American.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
Cory Turner
Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting projects, including "The Truth About America's Graduation Rate" (2015), the groundbreaking "School Money" series (2016), "Raising Kings: A Year Of Love And Struggle At Ron Brown College Prep" (2017), and the NPR Life Kitparenting podcast with Sesame Workshop (2019). His year-long investigation with NPR's Chris Arnold, "The Trouble With TEACH Grants" (2018), led the U.S. Department of Education to change the rules of a troubled federal grant program that had unfairly hurt thousands of teachers.
