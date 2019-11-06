© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
9 U.S. Citizens, All Family Members, Died In Mexico Highway Attack

KJZZ | By Murphy Woodhouse
Published November 6, 2019 at 7:25 AM EST

After the members of a Mormon family were shot to death in Sonora, Mexico, this week, a relative of the victims says the rest of the community won't let drug violence drive them from the region.

Corrected: November 7, 2019 at 12:00 AM EST
An earlier version of this transcript incorrectly said Murphy Woodhouse is from member station KJZZ's front terrorist desk. He is from KJZZ's Fronteras Desk.

Morning Edition
Murphy Woodhouse

