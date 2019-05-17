© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Long Live Grumpy Cat: Remembering The Internet's Favorite Feline

Published May 17, 2019 at 4:23 PM EDT

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Some days are grumpier than others. So read a tweet this morning announcing the passing of Grumpy Cat. The famous feline with a perma-frown underbite took the Internet by storm in 2012.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Actually named Tardar Sauce, the cat became a sensation after her scowling face was posted online.

SHAPIRO: Her grouchy look was perfect for a meme, and soon she was everywhere, with bold text framing her frown. For example, quote, "I purred once. It was awful."

CORNISH: A little bird told me it's your birthday. So I ate it.

SHAPIRO: And the classic - a simple, all caps, nope.

CORNISH: Within a year, Grumpy Cat was the spokes-cat for Friskies cat food, had a bestselling book and was named meme of the year at the Webby Awards.

(SOUNDBITE OF 2017 WEBBY AWARDS)

PATTON OSWALT: The winner, by a landslide, was - aw, Grumpy Cat. Grumpy Cat.

SHAPIRO: (Laughter) She went on to star in a Lifetime movie.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED NARRATOR: "Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever."

SHAPIRO: And President Obama even compared her to Republican lawmakers at the time.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BARACK OBAMA: They're gloomy.

(LAUGHTER)

OBAMA: They're like Grumpy Cat.

(LAUGHTER)

CORNISH: Grumpy Cat's family guessed her look was due to feline dwarfism and insisted she lived a normal, happy kitty life outside the spotlight.

SHAPIRO: She died from complications of a urinary tract infection. Grumpy Cat was 7. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

All Things Considered
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now