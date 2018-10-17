© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Florida And Climate Change
Climate change is impacting so much around us: heat, flooding, health, wildlife, housing, and more. WUSF, in collaboration with the Florida Climate Reporting Network, is bringing you stories on how climate change is affecting you.

National Report Says Agencies Behind Everglades Restoration Need To Account For Climate Change

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Kate Stein
Published October 17, 2018 at 1:03 PM EDT
Wayne Rassner, board chair of the South Florida National Parks Trust, shows off an alligator hole in a cypress dome at the heart of Everglades National Park.
Everglades restoration needs to do more to account for climate change.

That’s the headline of a report released Wednesday by a Congressionally-appointed committee of scientists.

The report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says agencies involved in restoration need to do more analysis of how sea-level rise and increasing rainfall impact Everglades projects.

"With seven large projects to be constructed and three more nearing the end of their planning process, this is the opportune time for a mid-course assessment," Bill Boggess, the committee chair, said in a release.

Read more: What We Talk About When We Talk About Everglades Restoration

The report also calls for better monitoring to help ensure projects are being appropriately adapted to the changing climate.

The scientists anticipate about two-and-a-half feet of sea-level rise in the next 80 years, but say it could be significantly more than that.

This story has been corrected; the original version misstated the name of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Health News FloridaClimate ChangeEverglades restorationRed Tideblue-green algaeFlorida EvergladesFlorida And Climate Change
Kate Stein
