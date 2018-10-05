© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Federal Changes Take Aim At Opioid Abuse

By News Service of Florida
Published October 5, 2018 at 7:26 AM EDT

The federal government is changing rules about how it helps with treatment for substance-abuse disorders, including requiring screening new Medicare beneficiaries for opioid abuse.

The bipartisan legislation, which passed the U.S. Senate by a 98-1 vote Wednesday and is headed to President Donald Trump, also requires the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to identify beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Part D with a history of opioid-related overdoses so they can be included in the Medicare Part D Drug Management Program. Part D is the Medicare prescription-drug benefit.

The bill also would expand the use of telehealth services for the treatment of substance-abuse disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders.

Among other provisions, the bill would increase the number of health-care providers who can prescribe or dispense medication-assisted treatment.

U.S, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla, supported the bill. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah was the lone no vote. Read a  summary of the bill.

Copyright 2018 Health News Florida

Tags

Health News FloridaBill Nelson
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content