Politics / Issues
vote.jpg
2018 Election
Read our current and previous coverage of the 2018 election season as you prepare to cast your ballot. You'll find information on important races, explanations of constitutional amendments and details of local referendums.

10/05/2018: Breaking Down The U.S. Senate And Governor Races

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By WJCT News
Published October 5, 2018 at 1:40 PM EDT
Left to Right: Andrew Gillum (D), Ron DeSantis (R), Rick Scott (R), Bill Nelson (D)
The Florida Roundup expands this week as we welcome stations around the state that are picking up the weekly news program produced by WJCT in Jacksonville and WLRN in Miami.

We moved the live broadcast to a new time: Friday’s at noon with our partners WUSF in Tampa, WUFT in Gainesville, WMFE in Orlando and WQCS in Fort Pierce.

On this Friday’s Roundup we talked with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum about health insurance and paying teachers $50,000 a year.

We also heard from Ron DeSantis at a Tampa event he attended this week as he goes after Gillum on taxes. For analysis on the governor’s race we were joined by WUSF reporter Steve Newborn, Democratic strategist Fernand Amandi and GOP strategist Mac Stipanovich.

The Roundup also looked at this week's U.S. Senate debate between Republican Gov. Rick Scott and incumbent Democratic Senator Bill Nelson along with a new Mason-Dixon poll on the race that shows Nelson with a slight lead.

Tags

Politics / IssuesBill Nelson
WJCT News
