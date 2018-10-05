10/05/2018: Breaking Down The U.S. Senate And Governor Races

The Florida Roundup expands this week as we welcome stations around the state that are picking up the weekly news program produced by WJCT in Jacksonville and WLRN in Miami.

We moved the live broadcast to a new time: Friday’s at noon with our partners WUSF in Tampa, WUFT in Gainesville, WMFE in Orlando and WQCS in Fort Pierce.

On this Friday’s Roundup we talked with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum about health insurance and paying teachers $50,000 a year.

We also heard from Ron DeSantis at a Tampa event he attended this week as he goes after Gillum on taxes. For analysis on the governor’s race we were joined by WUSF reporter Steve Newborn, Democratic strategist Fernand Amandi and GOP strategist Mac Stipanovich.

The Roundup also looked at this week's U.S. Senate debate between Republican Gov. Rick Scott and incumbent Democratic Senator Bill Nelson along with a new Mason-Dixon poll on the race that shows Nelson with a slight lead.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.