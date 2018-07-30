© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Publix: No Dogs In Grocery Carts, Including Service Pets

By Associated Press
Published July 30, 2018 at 7:28 AM EDT

If you've been bringing Fido grocery shopping with you, sticking him in your shopping cart and passing him off as a "service animal," beware. Florida grocery chain Publix is cracking down.

The grocery store has posted new signs at the store saying only service animals trained to aid those with disabilities are allowed in the store. No service animals are allowed to sit or ride in shopping carts.

A spokesman for Publix told the  Orlando Sentinel that's always been the policy, but said the store decided to post the signs to make customers more aware.

Service animals have become a controversial issue as several states have tried to crack down on people potentially abusing federal disability laws. Growing complaints have also emerged as more people have tried to sneak pets onto airlines under the guise of service dogs.

