Southwest Airlines To Offer (Inflict?) Live Music On Select Flights

By Rachel Martin
Published October 30, 2017 at 6:16 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Picture it - you've just settled in for your flight, found a nice rom-com on the TV and ordered yourself a glass of mediocre red wine. All of a sudden, your moment of plane Zen is interrupted by a guitar - as in a band - on your plane playing music. According to Billboard, that could be you on your next Southwest Airlines flight. The airline will reportedly offer the live music experience on a select number of flights. Yeah, another red wine, please. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
