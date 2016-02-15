© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

CDC Briefs Florida Doctors As Zika Cases Rise

By Abe Aboraya
Published February 15, 2016 at 8:40 AM EST
The Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that can spread Zika are native to Florida.
The Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that can spread Zika are native to Florida.

Amid an increase of travel-relatedZikacases in Florida, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention briefed Florida health care providers on the virus.

Florida is now up to 20 confirmed cases of Zika, according to the Florida Department of Health. All were contracted outside the country, and none are in pregnant women.

Volusia County Dr. Pamela Carbiener was among those on Thursday’s conference call with the CDC.

“They just are trying to be proactive I think, and get on the front side of this in a way I don’t think they feel like we necessarily got on the front side of the Ebola thing in year’s past,” Carbiener said.

Carbiener said one of her patient’s husband returned home from a trip with the virus.

“As physicians, our data is absolutely being flooded,” Carbiener said. “Between the CDC and health organizations and local departments of health, everyone is looking for us to make sure we’re aware of this and to ask the correct questions.”

The Zika virus has been linked to microcephaly, a condition where a baby’s brain and head don’t fully develop in-utero.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has declared a health emergency in the seven counties where Zika cases have been found, in part because Zika is spread by mosquitoes native to Florida.

--Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

 

Copyright 2016 Health News Florida

Tags

Health News FloridaCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content