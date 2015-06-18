© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Swiss Ambassador Wants Diplomatic Immunity From Golf Balls

Published June 18, 2015 at 7:05 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Diplomats from Switzerland want diplomatic immunity from golf balls. The Swiss ambassador to Venezuela lives near the third hole of a golf course and put up a sign. It says, if stray golf balls fly into the residence, that could violate the Vienna Convention. The treaty assures diplomats can work without harassment. Venezuela's Golf Association says stray shots do not violate international law and stopped short of promising to avoid them. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

