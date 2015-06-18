9 Die In Charleston, S.C. Church Shooting

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And we're also following news from Charleston, S.C. Police are trying to identify the man who walked into a church there last night and started shooting.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

This happened at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the oldest AME church in the South. Nine people were killed during Bible study.

MONTAGNE: The gunman is a white man in his early 20s. Police released a photo and say he fled in a dark sedan.

INSKEEP: The Reverend Norvel Goff is an elder in the AME church.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NORVEL GOFF: We would hope that this person, who has committed this heinous crime, which is a hate crime, be brought to justice. So we stand in solidarity, but we also solicit your prayers for the family members who have lost loved ones.

And we're going to continue following this story on NPR News.