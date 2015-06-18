© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
9 Die In Charleston, S.C. Church Shooting

Published June 18, 2015 at 5:08 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And we're also following news from Charleston, S.C. Police are trying to identify the man who walked into a church there last night and started shooting.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

This happened at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the oldest AME church in the South. Nine people were killed during Bible study.

MONTAGNE: The gunman is a white man in his early 20s. Police released a photo and say he fled in a dark sedan.

INSKEEP: The Reverend Norvel Goff is an elder in the AME church.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NORVEL GOFF: We would hope that this person, who has committed this heinous crime, which is a hate crime, be brought to justice. So we stand in solidarity, but we also solicit your prayers for the family members who have lost loved ones.

INSKEEP: And we're going to continue following this story on NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

